Natasha Poonawalla Says 'Best News Ever' As Saif, Kareena Announce Pregnancy; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, released a statement on Wednesday stating that they are expecting their second child. Philanthropist and Bebo’s best friend Natasha Poonawalla, on Thursday, took to her social media to wish the actors on their big news. Check out:

Natasha Poonawalla reacts to Saif-Kareena’s big news

Natasha Poonawalla took to her social media account and shared a picture of herself with the couple and congratulated them. In the photo, they were accompanied by her husband Adar Poonawalla and her son. Natasha Poonawalla also wrote that this is the best news ever. She also hilariously wrote, “Royal Baby” as she is excited for both Saif and Kareena as they embark on a new journey. Take a look:

Apart from her, many celebrities took to their social media handle and wished the soon-to-be parents on their big day. Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, posted a hilarious response to the big news. The Tum Mile actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan. Along with the photo, she wrote ‘The Quadfather’, referring to the fact that Saif Ali Khan will soon be the father of four children. Take a look at the post:

Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and Ranbir Kapoor’s sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also congratulated the adorable couple. Riddhima shared a throwback picture from a family dinner while congratulating Saif and Bebo. In the photo shared by her, Riddhima is seen having a get together with her cousins Armaan Jain and Adaar Jain too. They were also accompanied by Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to their three-year-old son, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 and parted ways with her after being together for over 10 years, in 2004. Saif has two children with Amrita Singh. He has a daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He married his Tashan co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ai Khan Pataudi, in 2016.

