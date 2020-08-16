Saif Ali Khan turns 50 in style; Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'sparkle' of her life

‘Good Newwz’ is pouring in Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor Khan’s life. After announcing that they were expecting their second child, there was another moment of joy for the family as Saif celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday. The power couple marked the occasion in the company of their close ones, apart from cakes, decorations and lots of love.

Saif celebrates 50th birthday with Kareena and family

Kareena called her husband the ‘sparkle’ of her life, as she shared videos on Instagram. In one, they are seen not just twinning, but goofing around with the decoration. However, the next video of the post was the icing on the cake as the actress lighted the candle for the ‘birthday boy’ before they shared a kiss.

As Saif geared up to welcome his fourth child, a picture of his three kids, Taimur, Sara, and Ibrahim, on the cake, made it more special.

Kareena and Saif’s sisters Karisma and Soha Ali Khan respectively, and Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu, all actors, too were a part of the celebrations and conveyed their wishes to the Omkara star.

Not just on a personal level, on the professional front too, Saif delivered the biggest hit of his career with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year, and also made a cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, which broke records. Kareena also had a big hit with Good Newwz late last year. Joint endorsements have also been a highlight in their careers.

