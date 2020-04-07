Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion' And Other Films About Fashion And Glamour

Bollywood films have evolved over time and films have been made on a variety of subjects. From social causes to superheroes, fashion and more, Bollywood films have explored a wide variety of genres and themes. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, etc have been a part of these progressive and thought-provoking films. Read on to know more about Priyanka Chopra's Fashion and other films that focused on glamour and fashion.

Films about glamour and fashion

1) Fashion

This is one of the first and most popular fashion and glamour centric films made in Bollywood. This film starred actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in prominent roles. The 2008 film garnered fans' appreciation and many accolades. One can watch this film on Netflix.

2) Aisha

This is another fashion and drama-filled Bollywood film. The quirky characters, glam outfits and music of this film have stolen the hearts of many fans. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Ira Dubey, Abhey Deol and Amrita Puri in significant roles. The 2010 film focuses on the life of Aisha, an overly pampered stylish girl who happens to meet a small-town girl and decides to play cupid for her.

3) Veere Di Wedding

This is another film focusing on fashion, glamour and other related things. The film tells the tale of four gal pals. It is filled with humor, glamour and lots of drama. Veere Di Wedding stars actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in major roles.

4) Heroine

This is another fashion and glamour filled film. The film focuses on the life of a heroine and her journey filled with hardships. The film's main protagonist and lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan not only received many awards for her role but garnered the love of many fans for her deeply moving performance.

