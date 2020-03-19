Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Stunning Portrait Shots On Instagram; Check Them Out Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often regarded as one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. Ever since her debut in 2000, she has been one of the favourite actors of the fans. Over the years, Kareena has seamlessly transitioned various diifferent style. Here are some of the most gorgeous and hard to miss portrait shots from Kareena Kapoor's Instagram.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned her fans with her gorgeous portrait shots

The Soft Light Shot

While shooting for a major brand, Kareena posed for several shots. This one particularly caught everyone’s attention due to the essence of the picture. The photograph looks as if it were a sun-kissed shot of the actor while working out according to fans in the comments. Kareena also was appreciated for her stunning choice of outfit.

The Eye Shot

Kareena Kapoor is among the few actors in Bollywood who are appreciated for their eye colour. The actor possesses a rather unique eye colour which fans loved to adore as seen in the comments of this picture. This shot of the actor was taken when she was shooting for a popular fashion magazine.

Simplicity is elegance

Another shot from the same photo series is this shot of the Ki & Ka actor looking beautiful in all her glory. The jewellery in the picture is supposed to be the highlight; however, fans appreciated how effortless Kareena is in the shot. The fans in the comments praised the actor for her amazing beauty and even for her fashion choices.

The Bold Shot

This was yet another photo that the Jab We Met actor shot for a cosmetic and beauty brand. Her make-up done was so on point that it caught the attention of fans who appreciated her very much. Her red lipstick stood out well against the dark blue background.

