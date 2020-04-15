Kareena Kapoor's 'Kurbaan' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know, Read More

Kurbaan was helmed by Renzil D'Silva and released in 2009. The story of the film revolved around a woman who becomes aware that her neighbours are terrorists. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avantika, Saif Ali Khan as Ehsaan Khan a.k.a Khalid, Late Om Puri as Bhaijaan, Dia Mirza as Rehana, and Vivek Oberoi as Riyaz Mansoori in the pivotal roles.

The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures. Kurbaan was one of the few films where Kareena and Saif shared screen space, therefore luring more and more audiences to the big screens.

Also Read: Fans Call Kareena Kapoor "rude" In An "unfiltered" BTS Video From 'What Women Want', WATCH

Kurbaan lesser-known facts according to IMDb

Karan Johar was originally supposed to direct this film with Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Sanjay Dutt in the main leads. But Karan dropped this project to work on Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001).

Aditya Chopra knew about the script and decided to make New York a few years later. He did this thinking Karan was not going to make the film. Years later, Rensil D'Souza decided to brush off Karan Johar's old script Kaal and make it as Kurbaan. It was when New York was in production that Karan realized Aditya Chopra had taken the story without getting his permission or consulting him. Kurbaan had gone on floors and started creating friction in the friendship of Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's 'Heroine': Interesting Trivia Her Fans Should Know

The film was one of the few on-screen pairings of Saif and Kareena but it bombed on the box office just like Tashan, where the two acted together but were not as an on-screen couple.

The film ran into trouble due to its a provocative poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan posing backless.

Vivek Oberoi replaced Irrfan Khan in the film.

Akshaye Khanna was offered the film for Vivek's role as well.

Dia Mirza made a small but special appearance in this movie.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Pic With Salman Khan

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.