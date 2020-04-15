Kareena Kapoor's 'Kurbaan' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know, Read More

Quick links:
Kurbaan was helmed by Renzil D'Silva and released in 2009. The story of the film revolved around a woman who becomes aware that her neighbours are terrorists. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avantika, Saif Ali Khan as Ehsaan Khan a.k.a Khalid, Late Om Puri as Bhaijaan, Dia Mirza as Rehana, and Vivek Oberoi as Riyaz Mansoori in the pivotal roles.
The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures. Kurbaan was one of the few films where Kareena and Saif shared screen space, therefore luring more and more audiences to the big screens.
Also Read: Fans Call Kareena Kapoor "rude" In An "unfiltered" BTS Video From 'What Women Want', WATCH
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's 'Heroine': Interesting Trivia Her Fans Should Know
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Pic With Salman Khan
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.