Kareena Kapoor Khan Impressed By Denzel Washington's Take On Fake News, Lauds Him On IG

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram account to repost a video of Denzel Washington. The video is about Washington's take on dealing with fake news. Kareena lauded his response in the caption and also hailed him as "Legend". Here's what this is about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Denzel Washington's for his take on fake news

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account, she reposted a video shared by Punit Malhotra. While the latter had captioned it "Said it so well ðŸ™ðŸ»", Kareena wrote, "Beautifully put... â¤ï¸ Legend ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»". In the video, Denzel Washington can be seen talking to reporters where one of them asked how does he deal with fake news.

Washington replied saying that the priority has shifted to be first at reporting something without verifying its credibility or truth. One does not think about if they are hurting or destroying somebody. Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Denzel Washington is an actor turned director and producer who has more than 45 movies to his credits. He was a very popular in the actor in the 80s, 90s and 2000s appearing in movies such as A Soldier' Stort, For Country and Queen, Virtuosity, Heart Condition, Much Ado About Nothing, Devil in a Blue Dress, The Pelican Brief, Fallen, He Got Game, Unstoppable, The Equalizer, The Equalizer 2 and more. He currently has two films in kitty namely Macbeth and The Little Things, both slated to release some time in 2021.

Meanwhile, in other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently extended her support to the Bollywood industry. On her Instagram story, she reposted a letter presented by The Producer's Guild. Adding a caption she wrote, "with my industry". Take a look:

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan was on screen last in the movie Angrezi Medium which released on the OTT platform during the lockdown. It starred the late Irrfan Khan in the lead role along with Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey in important roles. The movie directed by Homi Adajania released on March 13.

Kareena Kapoor Khan currently has two other movies in her kitty. One is Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The movie stars Aamir Khan in the shoes of Tom Hanks as the titular hero. The other movie in Kareena's kitty is Takht which is a multi-starrer period drama. It also casts Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

