Taimur Ali Khan Turns Into A Tiger For A Birthday Party, Fans Go Gaga. See Pic

Every time there is a picture of Taimur online, fans cannot get over how cute the star kid is. He waves at the cameras and sometimes even says hello while getting clicked by the paparazzi. And his latest picture is going to make fans adore him even more.

Film director and producer Karan Johar recently hosted a grand party on occasion of his kids Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Taimur Ali Khan was also present at the party. Taimur grabbed all the attention at the party. For the birthday bash, Taimur looked like a cute tiger with his face painted in green.

Fans went gaga over the picture as they wrote some cute comments on social media. One of the fans commented “Aww Tim,” while the other said, “Aww, my Taimur is the cutest.” It is evident with these comments that he is loved dearly by paparazzi and netizens alike. Check out Taimur’s photo below.

At the party, Taimur Ali Khan is seen dancing and enjoying with Yash and Roohi. Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also seen in the video. Check out the video of these adorable kids dancing their hearts out.

Taimur Ali Khan has previously stolen the limelight several times, especially where he has posed mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. The mother-son duo has pulled off this traditional avatar perfectly. In the picture, Taimur is wearing a dark blue kurta paired with a white pyjama. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning wearing a yellow saree. Kareena has accessorized her outfit with chandbalis and a gajra in her hair. Check out their photo below.

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

