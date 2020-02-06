Taimur Ali Khan's Musical Talents Are On Display As He Happily Plays The Bongo

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s adorable munchkins, Roohi and Yash will be turning a year older on February 7, 2020. A few days ahead of their birthday, Johar decided to throw a star-studded bash in Mumbai. In attendance were the kids of the biggest Bollywood actors including Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taimur Ali Khan at Johar twin's birthday bash

In a video that surfaced on the internet earlier today, one can catch a glimpse of the adorable Taimur Ali Khan at the Johar twin's birthday party. Taimur is seen playing with a drum-like instrument. There is no doubt that he is definitely having a gala time at the party.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan video here:

In another video, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen jumping around the ground. He is playing around with two balls in his hand. He is dressed in an all-denim outfit and is surely having a blast.

Many other tiny tots from Bollywood were also in attendance. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was present at the party as well. Inaaya too can be seen playing around and just enjoying herself at the party. Karan Johar’s bash was reportedly a forest-themed one. The party had tents with animal print designs. Alia Bhatt, who was also a guest at the party, was reportedly Roohi and Yash’s babysitter at the party.

In one of the pictures that surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is seen with a tiger tattoo on his face. Both Yash and Roohi are seen having fun as they ride on their toy bikes around the party. Mira Rajput also took to social media to share glimpses of her kids Zain and Misha enjoying at the party.

