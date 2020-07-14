This Is How Kareena Kapoor Prepped For 'Mera Naam Mary' From 'Brothers'; Watch BTS Video

Mera Naam Mary is a dance number from the 2015 movie Brothers. Crooned by Chinmayi Sripada, Mera Naam Mary was composed by the famous duo Ajay-Atul. Kareena Kapoor appears as Mary in the song and sets the dance floor on fire. She can be seen wearing silver and golden glitzy ensembles in the song. This sensuous avatar of Kareena was much loved by the audiences, the music video of the song has gained more than 9 million views on YouTube. Here’s taking a look at the making of this number Mera Naam Mary.

Making of Mera Naam Mary

Upon the release of the movie Brothers, the makers of the movie also released the making of the item song Mera Naam Mary Hai. In the video, the director of the film, Karan Malhotra can be seen saying that the song is truly dramatic, entertaining, and a sensuous number. He adds that the idea behind adding this item number was just to make a celebrity song and not to make it raunchy. The director also wanted an outdoor night set up to make it appears like a shack in the background.

Talking about the choreographer, Ganesh Acharya, the director said that he is one person who understands the dramatic Hindi film choreography. Along with it, he also understands expression, mood, ada (grace) like no other. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says that the director wanted an upbeat, energetic and dhamaal son and that’s what he tried to do. The director of photography, Hemant Chaturvedi, can be seen explaining the background set up of the song.

According to him, it was a rustic place and Kareena stands out in it because she is anything but rustic. The production designer Suresh Selvarajan explains how glasses and bottles and reflecting material were added in the background set up to add glam and catch the apt mood of the song. The video also features Ganesh Acharya teaching Kareena expressions and postures.

About Brothers

Released in 2015, Brothers was a sports drama movie helmed by Karan Malhotra. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez, the movie is an official remake of the 2011 American film Warrior. The plot of the movie revolves around two estranged street-fighting brothers who are squaring off against each other in an MMA tournament.

