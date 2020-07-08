Kareena Kapoor's Songs That Were Choreographed By Late Saroj Khan; 'Yeh Ishq Hai' & More

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at age 71 on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. The prominent veteran choreographer had delivered several hit dance numbers to the film industry, including her National Award-winning song Yeh Ishq Hai. After her demise, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her saying, “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa.” Here’s taking a look at all the Kareena Kapoor songs that were choreographed by late Saroj Khan.

Yeh Ishq Hai

The romantic track Yeh Ishq Hai from Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster movie Jab We Met was choreographed by Saroj Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dance moves from the song are always a treat to watch. Saroj Khan’s choreography brought out the romantic essence of the song through her catchy dance steps. Not only that, but it also earned the late choreographer her third National Award. Yeh Ishq Hai was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam. Picturized between the snow-clad mountains of Rohtang Pass, the song is a visual treat for the audiences too.

After the sad demise of the ace choreographer, Kareena shared a BTS picture of the song saying there can never be another ‘Saroj Khan’. Bebo added how she always taught her to enjoy dancing through her smile and eyes. Have a look at the post here:

ALSO READ| When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani Slayed In Traditional Outfits By Anushka Khanna

Dil Mera Muft Ka

Dil Mera Muft Ka is the first-ever Mujra song performed by Kareena which garnered her rave reviews. The sensuous song was choreographed by Saroj Khan and it was from the action spy thriller movie Agent Vinod. Kareena is accompanied by Maryam Zakaria in this sizzling number. Sung jointly by Nandini Shrikar, Muazzam, Rizwan, Sahdab Faridi, Altamush Faridi and Shabab Sabri, the music of the song was composed by Pritam.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Donned Similar Athleisure Suit Better?

Maryam Zakaria paid tribute to Saroj saying that working with her was a dream come true for her. She added that her choreography earned her a lot of appreciation in the film industry. Take a look at the post shared by Maryam Zakaria here:

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Movies On Netflix To Add To Your Must-watch List

Along with it, Saroj also choreographed Abhishek Bachchan's first ever song from his debut movie Refugee which also featured Kareena Kapoor. In a tweet shared by him, he wrote that Saroj taught him a lot. Check out Abhishek's tribute to Saroj here:

My first ever song was choreographed by Saroj ji. And then so many more. You taught me so much. I will miss you, Saroj ji. May you rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 3, 2020

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor’s Cameo Soundtracks Will Compel You To Hit The Dance Floor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.