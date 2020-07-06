Kareena Kapoor's Movies On Netflix To Add To Your Must-watch List

Kareena Kapoor is, hands down, one of the most celebrated leading ladies of Bollywood who has proven her mettle as an actor ever since she marked her debut in the Hindi film Industry with 2000's Refugee. Despite coming from the highly eminent 'Kapoor' family, Bebo has established a distinct name and place for herself in the showbiz like no other. Kareena has always had a keen eye for unconventional roles and her career trajectory is proof.

Kareena will soon complete 20 successful years in Bollywood, starring in more than 50 films. The Good Newwz actor has also given the audience several iconic and cult films that top the watchlist of her fans till date. Thus, here's a list of Kareena Kapoor's movies on Netflix which you should definitely watch if you haven't already:

Chameli

2004's drama film Chameli stars Kareena and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. The story of this Anant Balani and Sudhir Mishra directorial revolves around the life of an investment banker who takes shelter in an alleyway and forms an unlikely connection with a street-smart prostitute after his car breaks down due to Mumbai's monsoon. The film also marked a turning point in Kareena's career.

Heroine

One of the highly acclaimed movies of Kareena, Heroine is a drama film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar which released in 2012. The movie focuses on the life of a once successful leading lady of Bollywood whose career is on the decline. Alongside Kareena, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Rakesh Bapat in pivotal roles.

We Are Family

We Are Family is yet another drama film which is a Hindi remake of 1998's film Stepmom. The Siddharth Malhotra directorial stars Kareena, Kajol and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. Kareena's role as a stepmom in this 2010's drama film was highly lauded by film critics as well as the audience.

Udta Punjab

2016's Indian black comedy crime drama Udta Punjab showcases the drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab and various conspiracies surrounding it. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial stars an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film was not only a critical success but also did exceptionally well at the box office.

Talaash

The psychological crime thriller Talaash released in 2012 and starred Aamir Khan, Kareena and Rani in the lead roles. The Reema Kagti directorial also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vivan Bhatena, Rajkummar Rao, Shernaz Patel and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The crime-thriller revolves around the life of an inspector who investigates a popular film star's death case.

