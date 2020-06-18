Kareena Kapoor's Songs From '36 China Town' Which You Can Add To Your Dance Playlist

Kareena Kapoor has worked with many actors, directors, and producers over the course of her time. One of her films where she plays the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor happens to be her 2006 film, 36 China Town. The movie is a multistarrer having Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolved around a wealthy casino owner, who is murdered in her mansion at 36 China Town and the investigating detective uncovers multiple suspects, all with independent motives to commit the crime. Here are some of Kareena Kapoor's best songs from 36 China Town.

Kareena Kapoor's songs from 36 China Town

Ashiqui Main Teri

This is one of the popular Kareena Kapoor's songs from 36 China Town. The song stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Upen Patel, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. The song has been sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The popular film won many hearts back in 2006 with this hit song. The song's beats and video added to the edginess of the hit track. A few lines from the song are penned below:

"Aa aa aashiqui mein teri jaa jaa jaayegi jaan meri De de dil jaaye na jaan yeh Hain kasam hain meri Aa aa aashiqui mein teri jaa jaa jaayegi jaan meri Tu meri jannat hain tu hi meri chahat hain Tu meri bechaini tu hi meri raahat hain Tu hi manzil meri Aa aa aashiqui mein teri jaa jaa jaayegi jaan meri"

24*7 I Think Of You

This is the romantic song from the film. The song showcases Shahid Kapoor in love with Kareena. The song just as the title showcases how Shahid can't stop thinking about his love, Kareena. The film is intense and heavy but this song makes things light and romantic. A few lines from the song are penned below:

"Khoya main khoya rehta hoon

Betaabiya main sehti hoon

Khoya main khoya rehta hoon

Betaabiya main sehti hoon"

Rock Your Body

This is a song sung by music artists Himesh Reshammiya & Alka Yagnik. The song showcases the love blooming between Shahid and Kareena. The song also showcases the other cast from the film. The quirky song with it's edgy lyrics and beats went on to become a huge hit back then. A few lines from the song are penned below:

"Dil tumhare bina kahi chain na paaye

Ab tanha raha na jaaye

Rock your body

Rock your body"

