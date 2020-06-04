Kareena Kapoor's Songs That Are Perfect Tunes To Dance To In The Rain

Kareena Kapoor is one actor in Bollywood that needs no introduction. Be it her movies, songs, or even fashion, fans have always looked up to her as an icon that influenced them. Kareena Kapoor's film and songs have often stirred many emotions within the audience. Kareena Kapoor's songs include Raat Ka Nasha, Behta Hain Mann Kahin, and more. Listed below are some of Kareena Kapoor's songs that are perfect to dance in the rains.

Kareena Kapoor's songs that are perfect to dance in the rains

Zoobi Doobi

This is one of the popular songs of Kareena Kapoor from the film 3 Idiots. The song showcases Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan dancing in the rain. The chemistry between Aamir and Kareena in the song Zoobi Doobi got many positive reactions from fans. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam & Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Shantanu Moitra. Here are a few lines from the songs.

"Gungunaati Hai Yeh Hawaayein, Gungunaata Hai Gagan

Gaa Raha Hai Yeh Saara Aalam, Zoobi Doobi Parampam

(Zoobi Doobi Zoobi Doobi Pampaara Zoobi Doobi Parampam

Zoobi Doobi Zoobi Doobi Naache Kyun Paagal Stupid Mann"

Bhaage Re Mann

This is another song showcasing Kareena Kapoor dancing in the rain. The song is from the film, Chameli. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose in lead roles. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. A few lines from the song are here below.

"Behta Hai Mann Kahi, Kahan Jaante Nahi

Behta Hai Mann Kahi, Kahan Jaante Nahi

Koyi Rok Le Yehi

Bhage Rey Mann Kahi Aage Re Mann Chala

Jaane Kidhar Jaanu Naa

Bhage Rey Mann Kahi Aage Re Mann Chala

Jaane Kidhar Jaanu Naa"

Raat Ka Nasha

This is another song that showcases Kareena dance to her best. The song is from the film Asoka. The song is sung by Chithra and composed by Anu Malik. The lyrics of the song are penned by Gulzar. The 2001 film is directed and co-written by Santosh Sivan. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Raat ka nasha abhi aankh se gaya nahin

Raat ka nasha abhi aankh se gaya nahin

Tera nasheela badan baahon ne chhoda nahi

Aankhein to kholi magar sapna woh toda nahi

Haan wahin, woh wahin

Saanson pe rakha hua tere hothon ka sapna abhi hai wahin

O. Raat ka nasha abhi aankh se gaya nahi

Raat ka nasha abhi aankh se gaya nahi"

Tum Se Hi

This is one of the popular songs from Kareena's film Jab We Met. Kareena in the film is seen romancing Shahid Kapoor. The love song from the film is perfect to dance in the rains. Here are a few lines from the song.

"Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai

Surmayi Shaam Aati Hai

Tum Se Hi Tum Se Hi

Har Ghadi Saans Aati Hai

Zindagi Kehlati Hai

Tum Se Hi Tum Se Hi"

Aayi Re Aayi Re Khushi

This is another song of Kareena Kapoor that speaks about happiness. The film stars Fardeen Khan & Kareena Kapoor from the film, Khushi. The song is sung by Hema Sardesai, and K. K. The film directed by S. J. Surya has an IMDb rating of 4.4. A few lines from the song are here below

"Main jo nahin to saare hain jhoote

Banke bahaaron ki pari

Aayi re aayi re khushi,

aayi re aayi re khushi"

