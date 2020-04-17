Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor's Pic, From 2000, Is A Sight To Behold

Deemed as one of the most successful leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. Kapoor has had her fair share of highs and lows and has managed to evolve out of it like an absolute superstar and her career trajectory is proof. The Good Newwz actor has starred in over 57 movies till date.

The diva has come a long way as an actor, establishing a special place in the hearts of the audience for herself that only a few A-listers have successfully managed to. However, as Kapoor continues to stun everyone with her striking beauty, a throwback picture of the diva from back in the days started surfacing online.

This is how Kareena Kapoor looked way back in the 2000s

Kareena Kapoor took the audience by storm with her compelling performance as Naaz in her debut film Refugee, that released in 2000. Kapoor also received Filmfare Award for the Best Debut Actor (Female) for this J. P. Dutta directorial. Recently, an unseen picture of the Ki & Ka actor from the music launch party of Refugee started making rounds on the internet. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor looks nothing less than gorgeous in a lime green salwar kameez. Check out the photograph below:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the sequel of the superhit film Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium. However, the box office collection of the film was majorly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and was not received well by the film critics either. However, Kapoor will next star in the period drama titled Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

