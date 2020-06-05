Kareena Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' Wardrobe To Take Fashion Cues From

Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 buddy comedy movie helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles, Veere Di Wedding essays story of four women who embark on a journey to rediscover friendship, love and loss while having fun and defying societal barriers and stereotypes.

The movie sees Kareena Kapoor travelling to Delhi to get married to her boyfriend. However, she becomes overwhelmed after watching her boyfriend's over-affectionate family and their customary involvement in their wedding. Veere Di Wedding features a huge wedding event by keeping in mind all the rituals of an Indian Wedding. Some of the wedding outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor in the movie are apt for a to-be bride to take cues from. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor’s outfits from Veere Di Wedding.

Ethnic Skirt and crop top

For one of her wedding events, Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a peppy skirt which features mirror work done in the multi-coloured thread all over it. The skirt is topped with a crop top following the same pattern of skirt near the neck. Kareena Kapoor’s look is accessorised with a maang tika and Kada on one hand. Minimalistic makeup with winged eyeliner and glossy lips rounded off her look. Her hair is tied in a neat pony.

Donning the dress, Kareena Kapoor can be seen setting the stage on fire by dancing on the peppy number Bhangra Ta Sajda. The dance number is jointly sung by Neha Kakkar, Surya Ragunaathan and Shashwat Sachdev. Check out her outfit here:

(Image Source: Still From Veere Di Wedding)

Princess Look

For the function of Sangeet, Kareena Kapoor can be seen decked up in a princess avatar. Her tulle gown features a plunging neckline and dramatic frills towards the bottom. Her look is accessorised with a statement diamond earring and a crown that is placed on her head. The glitzy look was much loved by her fans.

(Image Source: Still From Veere Di Wedding)

(Image Source: Still From Veere Di Wedding)

Wedding Dress

For a change, Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a yellow elegant lehenga on her wedding day. The lehenga and blouse feature eccentric embroidery work done all over it. The off-shoulder blouse features tassels around her sleeves. Kareena Kapoor’s look is accessorised with statement Chudas and a simple neckpiece. Have a look at her outfit here:

(Image Source: Still From Veere Di Wedding)

(Image Source: Still From Veere Di Wedding)

