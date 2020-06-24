Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Sessions Are A Treat For The Sore Eyes And These Pics Are Proof

Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast. One look at her social media and her fans will know that Bebo cherishes her yoga session and seldom gives it a miss. Not only that, but the actor can also give all her die-hard fans a cue to ace her yoga sessions in style. The Jab We Met actor sure does know how to perk up her fitness routine and also does not hesitate to share the same with her fans on social media. Here are some of the times when one literally wished that Kareena was their workout partner.

Kareena Kapoor nails her fun yoga sessions

Stretching is the key

The Angrezi Medium actor effortlessly aces her yoga asanas in these pictures. The actor can be seen flaunting her enviable flexibility as she performs some stretching exercises as a part of her yoga sessions. The actor can be seen performing Bhujanga Asana in the first picture.

In the second picture, the actor can be seen stretching her body all the way backward and touches her hand to her feet. The Heroine actor can also be seen nailing the Ustha Ashana in this picture. Needless to say, the actor's workout outfit is on point too. Bebo can be seen donning a black sports bra along with pants along with her hair tied to a neat bun. Check out her posts.

If a 'pout' could kill

Kareena's social media is definitely incomplete without her infamous pout. The actor could be seen quirking up her yoga session by flaunting her pout post her workout routine. The picture has the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor giving out a perfect pout in this selfie which proves why Bebo is the undisputed 'pot queen.'

But it is also the 36 China Town actor's caption for the picture which instantly grabs attention. The actor declared that her lips tend to work out the most. She added how she does at least 100 pouts a day in the caption of the post. Take a look at the fun picture.

Glow is the word

Kareena is all set to 'kill' some of her fats in this post as her caption suggests. The actor is presumably all set for a walk or a jog outdoors and she shares it with a lovely selfie with her fans. But it is inevitably the Good Newwz actor's radiant and glowing skin which steals the show in this one. Take a look.

