Kareena, Taimur wrap Saif's birthday with movie, the 'favourite film' might surprise you

As they expect baby no 2, there was another moment of joy for Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan as the latter celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday. The milestone birthday was rightly celebrated with fanfare with ‘Bebo’ and their close ones setting up a grand evening with cakes and grand decoration. As the day came to an end, Taimur, who was missing from the celebrations, lso joined his parents as they watched a film in the last minutes of the day.

READ: What Priyanka Chopra Has To Say About Kareena Kapoor's Video For Saif On His B'day

Kareena’s ‘favourite film ever’

The choice of the film and Kareena 'admitting' that it was her ‘favourite film ever’, however, might just surprise you. The trio watched Tashan together.

The film, also starring Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, was one of those films that had built huge expectations with the star cast and Kareena’s ‘size zero’ physique creating a rage then. However, the film tanked miserably at the box office. Moreover, the main love story in the film was not about ‘Saifeena’, but between Akshay and Kareena.

READ:Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Had A Crush On This Hollywood Actor?

However, despite the setback of the box office, the reason why the film would be special for them is because the power couple had fallen in love on the sets of the 2008 film, before tying the knot four years later. With Omkara having no track between them, and others like Agent Vinod and Kurbaan also flopping, Tashan seems to their most favourite film of theirs together..

Meanwhile, Saif rang in the birthday with Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, among others. The couple goofing around and sharing some loved-up moments was a highlight of the celebrations. The Jab We Met star also created a special pictorial video tracing the entire life journey of Saif’s 50 years.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Highlights Saif's Most Memorable Moments; Says, He Makes 50 Look Great

READ:Saif Ali Khan Turns 50 In Style; Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'sparkle' Of Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.