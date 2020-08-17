Kareena Kapoor Khan Highlights Saif's Most Memorable Moments; Says, He Makes 50 Look Great

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video which she had made to wish her hubby, Saif Ali Khan, on the occasion of his birthday. In the video, she has compiled his various family and solo pictures taken over a span of 50 years. She revealed that the video was originally 22-minute long as she had a lot to convey on Saif's special day. Her fans can be seen complimenting their adorable bond in the comments section of the post.

Kareena’s birthday wishes for hubby

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to share a video compilation of a number of pictures of actor Saif Ali Khan. In the video, she has also put up small messages for her hubby highlighting various precious moments of his life. She can be seen jokingly taking a dig at his hairstyles and pouting skills. Kareena has mentioned that Saif had proposed to her around a decade before it went public. She also added a few childhood pictures of Saif Ali Khan and highlighted how similar their son Taimur looks now.

In the pictures put up in the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan has put together a bunch of childhood and teenage pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan. In most of the throwback clicks, he can be seen posing with his parents and sister, Soha Ali Khan. There are also pictures of his first two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The memorable pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her followers.

In the caption for the post, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wishing Saif a happy birthday. She has mentioned that she made the video capturing 50 years of Saif Ali Khan’s life and also revealed that she showed it to him on the previous night. She has also added that she is sharing the first fifty pictures here while explaining how lovingly she created the compilation.

Kareena Kapoor has also mentioned in the caption for the post that her husband makes fifty look great and well-lived. Have a look at the loving post made on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen speaking highly about the special bond shared by the two actors. A few people are also seen wishing Saif on his special day with a few heartfelt words. Have a look at a few comments made by their fans here.

