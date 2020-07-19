Kareena Kapoor's Peppy Songs Wherein She Is Grooving With Her Female Co-stars

Kareena Kapoor recently completed two decades in the Hindi film industry. Her journey in Bollywood is marked by many memorable projects like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, and many more. Along with a string of box office hits and impressive storylines, the actor has also been a part of some famous foot-tapping numbers. Hence, here is a list of songs where Kareena Kapoor is seen matching steps with another female lead.

Bole Chudiyaan

Bole Chudiyan is a song from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Legendary singers like Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy are the various artists who came together for this wonderful the song. In the movie, this song features Kareena Kapoor expressing his love for Hrithik Roshan while attending the celebration of Karva Chauth.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Who Carried Manish Malhotra Lehenga Better?

Tala Tum

Tala Tum is a famous song from the Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer Aitraaz. The song which is picturised against the backdrop of a submarine ensures a stunning spectacle for audiences. In the song, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra are seen grooving together. However, Priyanka's character tries tooth and nail to get back with her ex-lover Raj (Akshay Kumar), and for this, she dances with Akshay remembering their old days.

Tareefan

Tareefan is a famous song from the film Veere Di Wedding. The song is sung by Badshah, while the lyrics are written by Qaran, Rupin Pahwa and Badshah. The music of this peppy song is composed by Qaran. Moreover, the filmmakers have also released the reprise version of Tareefan, which came out much later. The song features all the leading actors putting their best dancing foot forward.

ALSO READ: Making Of Kareena Kapoor's First Ever Mujra Dance Number 'Dil Mera Muft Ka'; Watch Video

Dil Khol Ke Let's Rock

The party song Dil Khol Ke Let’s Rock is from the film We Are Family. The track features Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor, dancing out cheerfully on a family outing. The party number is sung by Anushka Manchanda, Akriti Kakar & Suraj Jagan, while the lyrics are written by Anvita Dutt and music is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Chandigarh Mein

Chandigarh Mein is a song from the film Good Newwz. The filmmakers added an extra edge to the movie with this amazing peppy track. The Punjabi hit song has been sung by Harry Sandhu, Badshah, and Asees Kaur. The music video features the lead actors dancing to the Punjabi party song.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Wore White Lehenga Better?

ALSO READ: This Is How Kareena Kapoor Prepped For 'Mera Naam Mary' From 'Brothers'; Watch BTS Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.