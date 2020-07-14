Making Of Kareena Kapoor's First Ever Mujra Dance Number 'Dil Mera Muft Ka'; Watch Video

Dil Mera Muft Ka is the first-ever Mujra song performed by Kareena Kapoor which garnered rave reviews. The song was choreographed by the late choreographer Saroj Khan for the action spy thriller Agent Vinod. Kareena is accompanied by Maryam Zakaria in this sizzling number. Sung jointly by Nandini Shrikar, Muazzam, Rizwan, Sahdab Faridi, Altamush Faridi and Shabab Sabri, the music of the song was composed by Pritam. Here’s taking a closer look at the making of Dil Mera Muft Ka.

Making of Dil Mera Muft Ka:

The BTS video released by the production house of Agent Vinod sees Saif Ali Khan saying that Dil Mera Muft Ka has a superb beginning. According to him, it is an apt pre-climax song that the film needed. Saif Ali Khan can also be seen saying that Agent Vinod being an action film, this item number brings culture to its celluloid. He added that the song is choreographed by Saroj Khan and she is ‘Master”.

The video also sees Kareena saying that it is her first Mujra song ever. According to her Dil Mera Muft Ka is one of the best songs of her career and Saroj Khan has made her look extremely beautiful in it. Kareena also adds that no other actor has previously worn a proper Sharara and performed in a song. She further said that she had never performed an Indian classic dance before.

Saroj Khan, in the making video, can be seen saying that Kareena is feeling extremely nice about the song because she hasn’t done this sort of dance in the past 10 years. The video also features Saroj jokingly taunting both Kareena and Maryam saying “Dono Ko electral pilau, taakat nahi hai dono mein (give them electral water because they don’t have energy)". The video gives a candid insight into how the song was filmed with Kareena making mistakes and Saroj Khan teaching her.

About Agent Vinod

Starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the 2012 spy movie Agent Vinod was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of the spy Agent Vinod who goes globe-trotting on a mission to discover who had murdered his colleague. The movie borrows its name from the 1977 film of the same name.

