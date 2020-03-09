The Debate
These Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra And Karishma Tanna Will Give You Vacay Vibes

Television News

Travel is known to be food for the soul and these pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna is sure to give you vacation vibes. See pictures.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Fans often look up to celebrities to get that picture-perfect pose while they are on their vacay. Speaking of which, Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna’s Instagram handle is filled with beautiful vacation pictures. Here’s taking a look at Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna’s vacation pictures that fans can take inspiration from.

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra always manages to get the perfect picture when she is on a vacation. And these pictures of Priyanka Chopra will give you vacation vibes and will also make you want to click such lovely pictures. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna Inspires The Ideal Airport Look In This Throwback Picture; See Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Karishma Tanna

Looking at Karishma Tanna’s photos on Instagram, it is very evident that the actor loves the beaches. Karishma Tanna’s photos will give fans summer vibes. Check out Karishma Tanna’s photos which will make you want to travel this summer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna Giving Out Style Tips To Rock Those One-shoulder Dresses; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi At Isha Ambani's Residence; See Pictures Here

 

 

