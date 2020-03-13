Karishma Tanna's Filmography: All You Need To Know About Her Work

Karishma Tanna is one of the few actresses to have made it big on Television and in Bollywood. Karishma Tanna started off with TV shows and modeling and moved on towards Bollywood films. Tanna has landed a few blockbuster Bollywood films and aspires to get more of the same. Listed below is the in-depth filmography of Karishma Tanna that fans must know about.

Karishma Tanna's filmography

1) Dosti: Friends Forever

Actress and model, Karishma Tanna's first Bollywood film was Dosti: Friends Forever. The film was directed by Suneel Darshan and released in the year 2005. Tanna starred in the film along with actors, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and more.

2) I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona

Tanna was next seen in this Kannada film. I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona released in the year 2011. The film was directed by Ravindra H P Das and produced by Ravindra H P Das and Vinay Narkar.

3) Grand Masti

Karishma Tanna was seen in Grand Masti in the year 2013. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and was quite popular back then. Tanna starred along with actors, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and more.

4) Gollu Aur Pappu

After Grand Masti, Tanna was seen in the film, Gollu Aur Pappu. The film was directed by Kabir Sadanand and released in the year 2014. The film centers around Two brothers, Gollu and Pappu, who meet a terrorist that takes advantage of their innocence.

5) Sanju

After Gollu Aur Pappu, Karishma was next seen in the popular film Sanju. This film was a huge one for Tanna as she came on the big screen four years later. Tanna was seen romancing actor, Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

