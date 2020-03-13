Karishma Tanna Styles White Top And Blue Jeans In The Most Fashionable Ways; See Pics

Actor Karishma Tanna has a humungous fan following on social media. The actor often takes to social media platforms to share her pictures and videos, thus keeping her fans in a happy space. Apart from acting, Karishma Tanna is hailed by fans for her stunning fashion sense. From ethnic to casual outfits, the diva has nailed them all.

By looking at her Instagram, it seems that white tops paired with jeans is her go-to casual wear. The actor has paired white tops with skinny jeans, bell-bottoms, boyfriend jeans and more. These outfits are perfect for casual wear. Have a look at them here:

White top with jeans

White top with ripped jeans

White top with jeans shorts

White shirt with skin-tight ripped jeans

White t-shirt with ripped jeans

Plain white t-shirt with skin-fit jeans

Here are a few other casual looks of Karishma Tanna

