Karishma Tanna And Shakti Mohan Showcase Their Love For Cartoons With These Looks

Actress Karishma Tanna is known for her quirky style, statement looks. When it comes to style, another popular celebrity who gives a great competition to Tanna is Shakti Mohan. Among many other things, the two celebrities share a common love for cartoons. Listed below are pictures of Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan that showcase their love for cartoons.

Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan unleash their love for cartoons with this look

Karishma Tanna looks stunning in an army green dungree with a black tank top inside. The actress opts for a funny pose. The green Dungree has images of Mickey Mouse all over it. Tanna's fans are sure to go in a frenzy with this adorable post of the actress.

The actress keeps her look cool with a pair of simple hoop earrings and nude sneakers. She has taken over the internet with her stylish pictures every now and then. Karishma Tanna was last seen in the film Sanju romancing popular actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Tanna's fans can't wait to see her in more Bollywood films.

Dancer Shakti Mohan has stolen hearts with her moves and she is yet again here to steal many more hearts with her stellar look. Mohan dons a quirky multicoloured playsuit. The playsuit is filled with cartoons. Shakti Mohan with this outfit has yet another reason for her fans to love her. Mohan, just like Tanna has added only a simple pair of hoop earrings to complete her look. The stunning dancer has taken over the internet with her stylish pictures and looks like there's no stopping to this one.

