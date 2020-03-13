The Debate
Karishma Tanna And Shakti Mohan Showcase Their Love For Cartoons With These Looks

Television News

Karishma Tanna & Shakti Mohan are two vibrant and active celebs on social media. Take a look at them showcasing their love for cartoons with this look.

Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna is known for her quirky style, statement looks. When it comes to style, another popular celebrity who gives a great competition to Tanna is Shakti Mohan. Among many other things, the two celebrities share a common love for cartoons. Listed below are pictures of Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan that showcase their love for cartoons. 

READ:Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan unleash their love for cartoons with this look

READ:Karishma Tanna's Best Traditional Looks That Would Make For Gorgeous Bridal Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ:Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan, Katrina Kaif Know How To Style A Saree Right; See Pics

Karishma Tanna looks stunning in an army green dungree with a black tank top inside. The actress opts for a funny pose. The green Dungree has images of Mickey Mouse all over it. Tanna's fans are sure to go in a frenzy with this adorable post of the actress.

The actress keeps her look cool with a pair of simple hoop earrings and nude sneakers. She has taken over the internet with her stylish pictures every now and then. Karishma Tanna was last seen in the film Sanju romancing popular actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Tanna's fans can't wait to see her in more Bollywood films. 

READ:Shakti Mohan's Throwback Picture Of Her Dressed As A Bunny Will Make Your Day; See Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dancer Shakti Mohan has stolen hearts with her moves and she is yet again here to steal many more hearts with her stellar look. Mohan dons a quirky multicoloured playsuit. The playsuit is filled with cartoons. Shakti Mohan with this outfit has yet another reason for her fans to love her. Mohan, just like Tanna has added only a simple pair of hoop earrings to complete her look. The stunning dancer has taken over the internet with her stylish pictures and looks like there's no stopping to this one. 

 

 

