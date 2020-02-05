Karishma Tanna Rocks Her Gym And Athleisure Looks, Check Out THESE Pics

Karishma Tanna has been flaunting her lean and fit body with her photos on social media. The Indian television actor has taken over social media with her beautiful photos.

She rose to fame with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha, and Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma is quite active on social media, sharing images related to her workout. Take a look at some of her gym looks and athleisure outfits.

Karishma Tanna's best gym and athleisure looks

The actor wore a white top with black 1/4 joggers. The actor is also wearing white colour shoes to complete her outfit. She has tied a ponytail to keep the look neat.

The actor is wearing a light blue colour bralette with the same colour joggers. She has worn grey colour shoes and is seen working out in the gym. She is also wearing a white colour band on her head.

Karishma is wearing a purple colour bralette and joggers. Fans commented with heart emojis on the picture and complimented her on her fitness. Take a look at her gym avatar.

She is seen standing next to Rohit Shetty in the picture. She is wearing black colour joggers and a bralette of the same colour. Her joggers have a white colour strap to it. The picture is a throwback image of her when she featured on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

