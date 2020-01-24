Karishma Tanna's NET WORTH And How Much She Charges Per Episode Will Leave You Stunned!

Karishma Tanna is currently gearing up for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor has appeared in several reality shows after her debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became extremely popular after her stint with Upen Patel in the reality show Bigg Boss 8.

Karishma Tanna's net worth

Karishma Tanna’s base earnings reportedly come from her work in the television industry. The actor made her fortune in the industry by acting, modelling, dancing, and hosting different reality shows.

She reportedly charges nearly eighty thousand per episode for her TV shows. She lives a luxurious life in Mumbai and owns a lavish car for her ride. The actor has a reported net worth of ₹7 crores.

Karishma Tanna made her Bollywood debut with romantic drama Dosti: Friends Forever starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta, and Kareena Kapoor. The actor is also best known for her role in the 2013 Bollywood comedy Grand Masti.

Karishma Tanna was recently seen vacationing in the Maldives for New Year's Eve. The actor shared several beautiful pictures of her vacation. She was also seen sharing pictures with her mother and extending wishes to her fans on the New Year's Eve.

Karishma had recently shot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wearing a school uniform. She further went on to announce that those pictures were from the upcoming promo for the stunt-based reality show. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will reportedly go on air as soon as Bigg Boss 13 ends.

