Karishma Tanna's Thunderous #ThrowbackThursday Pictures Leave Fans Awestruck

Karishma Tanna is one of the most prominent celebrities in the Indian television circuit has today. She has featured in several television shows and fans have loved her performances. She was seen in Naagin and also was the first runner up for Bigg Boss in the year 2014.

The actor is widely admired for her glamorous style statements. Not to miss her vacation pictures that have time and again stormed the internet. Today on Thursday, Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram to share a series of throwback Thursday pictures, showcasing her beach vacation vibes.

Have a look at Karishma Tanna's throwback Thursday photos:

The Nagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat actor escaped to the Maldives to ring in her New Year 2020 with her mother. She also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. Ever since she reached her destination, her photos from her trip have made fans going gaga over her perfectly toned physique.

From her photos in the red bikini to her alluring snaps by the beach, Tanna was seen having the time of her life in the Maldives. Not to miss her black swimwear that received immense love from fans. While Karishma Tanna's red bikini gave her fans the Baywatch vibes.

Today, once again Karishma shared a throwback Thursday picture reminiscing her memories from the trip. Karishma Tanna was seen sporting an abstract print one-shoulder bikini. Karishma was seen having an awesome time enjoying at the pool with a mesmerizing view. She also was seen having fun at the poolside bed tent. She posted the picture along with a caption which read: "Major Missing".

Check out the post below:

Soon after she posted her picture, celebrities and fans could not stop themselves from praising the beauty and her vacation look in the picture. Fans and several celebrities started showering Karishma with immense love in the comment section. Have a look at what the fans have to say the actor for her throwback Thursday pictures:

Fans and celebrities reaction to her looks:

Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

