Karishma Tanna To Nia Sharma: How Single Life Is Working Out Well For TV Celebs

The Indian television industry has some of the most sought after actors. While some of them can be spotted with their spouses and children, others are leading a successful and single life. Though marriage is considered an important part of the Indian culture, celebrities have broken this taboo. Therefore, we have listed down some of the most popular television actors who are single.

1. Karishma Tanna

According to reports, Karishma Tanna is known to be single. Earlier, the Naagin 3 actor was rumoured to be dating her co-star Pearl V Puri. However, Tanna clarified that she was just good friends with him. On the work front, she will be seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The stunt reality show will witness Rohit Shetty as a host. On the personal front, Karishma Tanna keeps her fans updated with posting pictures regularly on Instagram. Her social media is sizzling with her vivid beach looks.

2. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known for her portrayal of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. Reportedly, the actor is single. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about drawing a line between her personal and professional life. Additionally, Sharma described her preferences. She said that she needed a man who would understand her.

3. Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She has one of the longest spanning careers on TV. Known for her titular characters in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Tanwar is reportedly single. Besides having a successful television career, the actor has also worked in the highly acclaimed Bollywood movie Dangal. On the personal front, the Kutumb actor became a single mother as she adopted a nine-month-old baby girl in 2018, according to a report.

