Urvashi Rautela's Estimated Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Urvashi Rautela's age is 26 years and she is a former Miss India who represented the nation in the prestigious Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2015. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Pagalpanti that hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. Apart from being known for her elegance and her screen presence, Urvashi Rautela is also credited for her impeccable sense of fashion.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos In One-shoulder Outfits Are Truly Unmissable; See Here

Urvashi Rautela’s Networth

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Turns Up The Heat In These Beguiling Off-shoulder Outfits; See Pics

According to a leading website, Bollywood actor, Urvashi Rautela’s net worth is around $4 Million. It has been reported that she earns her income through movies, modelling projects as well as through brand endorsements. She has also turned showstopper from some of the biggest fashion designers. Urvashi Rautela was the showstopper for the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil for IIFA fashion show in 2018.

It has been reported that she lives a lavish lifestyle and has a few top brand vehicles to her name. She reportedly has a Harley Davidson as well as a Mercedes. Urvashi Rautela is a trained dancer and has also participated in national level basketball competitions. She does a lot of charity work and owns her own foundation titled Urvashi Rautela Foundation. Urvashi Rautela Foundation mostly focuses on health and education.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's Picture Of Relaxing By The Poolside Will Give You Major Weekend Vibes

About Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in a film titled Miss Match India. The film will be directed by U.R. Jameel, who has also penned the script as well as the dialogues. Miss Match India stars Nimrat Kaur and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Randeep Hooda, Bipasha Basu, Chitrangda Singh, Elli Avram, Boman Irani, amongst others will also be a part of the film. Not much has been revealed about the film, however, it has been reported that the film is a thriller.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Cancels Greece Trip In Light Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.