Karishma Tanna Loves Quirky, Outlandish Outfits And These Photos Are Proof

Television News

Karishma Tanna who is currently a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi S10' has a thing for quirky outfits. Take a look at times when she rocked them like a pro.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a popular face of the television industry. From fictional drama to comedy shows, Karishma Tanna has aced in all genres. Karishma Tanna is one of most sought-after actors on television and is currently a part of Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.  

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Not just television, Karishma Tanna has also featured in commercial films like Grant Masti and Sanju in the past decade.  Karishma Tanna's style is uber-chic, quirky and outlandish. Her fashion choices are not risk-averse. Take a look at some really quirky and unconventional fashion statements made by Karishma Tanna in the recent past.

Karishma Tanna's fetish for quirky outfits

Karishma Tanna ups the fashion game with her quirky neon English blazer and boy shorts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

The Sanju actor slays the dual-tone co-ord outfit and we can surely say that Karishma Tanna's style is very different from her contemporaries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Says She Did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Thinking 'at Least I Won't Die'

Karishma Tanna's style quotient is truly top-notch and this polka-dots pantsuit of her sure tells you that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Karishma Tanna's fashion game is on point with her shimmery blush pink shorts and matching hoodie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read: Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna; A Look At TV Actors Who Transformed From 'bahu' To 'babe'

Karishma Tanna looks radiant in this off-shoulder crop top paired with black denim.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Karishma Tanna's fashion sense is truly voguish, the actor looks charming in this shimmery dress and florescent peach jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Images Credit: Karishma Tanna Instagram

 

 

First Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

