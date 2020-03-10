Karishma Tanna Loves Quirky, Outlandish Outfits And These Photos Are Proof

Karishma Tanna is a popular face of the television industry. From fictional drama to comedy shows, Karishma Tanna has aced in all genres. Karishma Tanna is one of most sought-after actors on television and is currently a part of Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Not just television, Karishma Tanna has also featured in commercial films like Grant Masti and Sanju in the past decade. Karishma Tanna's style is uber-chic, quirky and outlandish. Her fashion choices are not risk-averse. Take a look at some really quirky and unconventional fashion statements made by Karishma Tanna in the recent past.

Karishma Tanna's fetish for quirky outfits

Karishma Tanna ups the fashion game with her quirky neon English blazer and boy shorts.

The Sanju actor slays the dual-tone co-ord outfit and we can surely say that Karishma Tanna's style is very different from her contemporaries.

Karishma Tanna's style quotient is truly top-notch and this polka-dots pantsuit of her sure tells you that.

Karishma Tanna's fashion game is on point with her shimmery blush pink shorts and matching hoodie.

Karishma Tanna looks radiant in this off-shoulder crop top paired with black denim.

Karishma Tanna's fashion sense is truly voguish, the actor looks charming in this shimmery dress and florescent peach jacket.

