Karishma Tanna Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Which B'Town Beauty Aced Ethnic Saree Look Better?

Karishma Tanna and Janhvi Kapoor are both very popular names in the acting industry. Karishma started off as being an Indian daily soap actor, model, and anchor. She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. She made her Bollywood debut with Indra Kumar’s adult sex comedy, Grand Masti (2013). Along with being a versatile actor, Karishma Tanna is also known for her fashion sense.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is the daughter of Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She is one of the finest actors in today’s generation. Janhvi made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak (2018), alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actor went ahead and played the lead in the Netflix originals, Ghost Stories (2019). Along with being an overachiever, Janhvi is also praised for her fashion statements.

Recently, both the Bollywood divas updated photos of them looking graceful in sarees. Check out their saree look below and know who aced the ethnic saree look better-

Karishma Tanna and Janhvi Kapoor- Who aced the ethnic saree look better?

Karishma Tanna is seen wearing an off-white saree with a navy blue blouse. She has worn oxidized jewellery and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup and wore a navy blue bindi.

In comparison to Karishma Tanna, Janhvi Kapoor has worn a red saree, with a sleeveless, V-neck blouse. There are red beads embroidered at the blouse and the border of the saree. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and applied nude makeup.

