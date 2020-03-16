Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

Colors TV is now back with the latest instalment of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The current season is the tenth season and is being hosted by popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. The current season hosts numerous popular faces from the entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, etc. The latest theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is that all the celebrity contestants will face their worst fears by performing a series of scary tasks in a bid to win the title of the show.

ALSO READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Rohit Shetty pulls Karishma Tanna’s leg once again

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty is notoriously known for his pranks that he keeps pulling on the show’s contestants. In a previous episode, Shetty pranked contestant Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent video that has surfaced on the internet, Rohit Shetty is seen trying to troll Karishma Tanna.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Throwback Picture Is The Cue To Slay THIS Unconventional Accessory

In the video, Rohit Shetty is heard asking Karishma Tanna to switch her team and move towards the other side. All the contestants look very puzzled at each other. However, Karishma Tanna goes towards Karan Patel’s team and stands there. This leaves all the other contestants very disappointed.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa Her 'brother'; WATCH

On seeing this, Rohit Shetty himself is very surprised. He then started mouthing some old Hindi saying that talked about how people run away from battles to not face loss. He then asks Karishma Tanna to move back to her side of the team.

The video of the same was shared on social media by one of Karishma Tanna’s fan pages. However, the video was taken down abruptly. Fans can be rest assured that they can take a look at the same in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel's Salaries Will Blow Your Mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.