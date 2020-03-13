'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Colors TV is back with another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show conducted its first episode in the year 2008 and since then the show has gained a lot of popularity over the years. Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise is currently in its 10th season. The show is being hosted by popular director Rohit Shetty. The main theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is that the celebrity contestants face their worst fears by performing a series of scary tasks under the supervision of the host to win the title of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 updates

In the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the contestants will be divided into two teams. The main twist in the task is the uneven division amongst the contestants. Karan Patel will be leading one team and on the other hand, Tejaswini will be leading the other team. Karan's team will have five contestants and Tejaswini's team will have only four contestants.

During the selection, host Rohit Shetty asked Karishma Tanna why she was upset. Karishma Tanna replied to this saying that the opposite team has five members so while performing dynamic stunts her team will face problems. Rohit Shetty asked Karishma if she was offered to change teams what would she do. To this Karishma Tanna happily agreed and said that she would be okay with changing teams.

After the division of the team, during the task, Karishma Tanna was electrocuted many times meanwhile her partner for the task Malishka was locked in the cage. The viewers of the show are excited to know what will happen next. Meanwhile, popular comedian and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Bharti Singh is stealing the show by her funny antics with her fellow contestants. Bharti Singh is enacting the host Rohit Shetty in the recent promo. Watch the video below.

