Urvashi Rautela Vs Karishma Tanna: Who Wore The Multi-coloured Bling Dress Better?

Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna are two Bollywood celebrities who are known for their impeccable sense of style and choice of outlandish outfits. Every time you spot these actors on red-carpet events, they can be seen donning some really stylish attires. On various occasion, many celebrities can be seen wearing strikingly similar outfits, and this trend in Bollywood is doing the rounds since quite some time now.

The two celebrities who have been spotted wearing a similar outfit recently are Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela, and television's popular actor Karishma Tanna. Both these lovely ladies wore the same multi-coloured shimmery dress on different occasions. Let's take a look and decide who wore the blingy dress better?

Urvashi Rautela Vs Karishma Tanna -Fashion Face-off who wore the dress better?

Urvashi Rautela

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela has time and again given us some major fashion goals, and impressed us with her taste in fashion. During the Asia Spa Awards 2019, Urvashi Rautela wore this stunning shimmery multi-coloured backless dress. She opted for messy hair bun on her crown with some loose curls.

For makeup, she chose to wear bright pink lip gloss with black winged eyeliner and highlighted cheekbones. The Pagalpanti actor looked stunning in the dress and made a lot of heads turn at the red-carpet of Asia Spa Awards 2019.

Karishma Tanna

Images Credit: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna who is currently seen in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, wore the same outfits for one of her photoshoots. She too opted for a low messy bun. The actor kept her makeup really subtle and accessorised her overall look with a pair of diamond earrings. Karishma Tanna looked truly glamours in the shimmery dress and she wore it with a lot of confidence

There's no doubt that both these gorgeous actors wore the multi-coloured shimmery dress beautifully. But it was Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela who aced her look like a boss-lady for us. The way she opted no accessories, along with her makeup and hairdo just did complete justice to the outfit. Whom do you think wore the dress better?

