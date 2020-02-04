Karisma Kapoor Did The Most 'desi-mom' Thing Ever At Armaan Jain's Wedding; Watch

Karisma Kapoor was one the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actors in the 1990s and early 2000s. The actor has always been appreciated for her acting skills and is currently a popular name among fashion enthusiasts. She has a huge fan following on her social media accounts.

Read | Karisma Kapoor Has A Really Vibrant Wardrobe, Here's The Proof

Karisma is a perfect example of desi moms:

The Kapoor sisters (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor) seem to be busy with a family wedding. Karisma Kapoor can be seen posting pictures of her cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding pictures. Recently, a video of her with her daughter has been going viral on the internet.

When Karisma was being photographed alongside her daughter, Karisma, like most Indian mothers, wanted to make sure her daughter was being photographed well. She was seen settling her daughter’s hair with motherly concern in front of the cameras while her daughter was posing. Watch the video below.

Karisma Kapoor has been regularly posting pictures of her cousin's wedding functions and has kept her fans updated about the events taking place. For the wedding, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a pink and golden bordered saree. Check out the pictures below.

Read | Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Pictures That Showcase Sibling Love

While Karisma wore an organza pink saree with golden border and a pink blouse, her daughter wore a peach-pink lehenga choli. Karisma wore a choker necklace along with a long chain. She had neatly tied her hair back in a low lying bun with a middle parting. Her daughter was seen wearing a diamond necklace and had left her hair open with a middle parting.

Armaan Jain's wedding photographs

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & Others Groove

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Mehndi Ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & Others Attend

Image credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.