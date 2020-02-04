Karisma Kapoor Has A Really Vibrant Wardrobe, Here's The Proof

Karisma Kapoor is an all-time active member of social media. The actor is currently enjoying actor Armaan Jain's wedding rituals with her star-studded family. Sharing pictures from the same, she has taken the internet by a storm. Donning a vibrant red ethnic outfit for one of the wedding functions, Karisma inspired many. Take a look at all the times she proved that she really has a vibrant wardrobe.

Karisma Kapoor's vibrant wardrobe

Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in this red and golden ethnic attire. Kapoor sported this outfit for one of the pre-wedding festivities. With a huge pair of danglers, her outfit looked perfect.

Karisma Kapoor is seen enjoying the chilly winters in Mumbai in this vibrant pink sweatshirt. Teaming her attire with the same coloured lip shade, Karisma added more glam to her look. Leaving her hair to bounce naturally, she looks perfect.

Here, Karisma Kapoor is seen wearing a multi-coloured pretty dress for a promotional event. She went on to wear a high neat ponytail and ditched accessories. She also went for extremely minimal makeup.

Karisma's photos on Instagram prove her love for the red colour. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor quite often sports bright red outfits. Clubbing the body-fit dress with a sleek ponytail and bold lip colour, Karisma rocked this outfit at ease.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram also speaks volumes for her love for polka dots. She wore a red and black ethnic suit with polka dots on it for an awards night. Once again with minimal makeup and dainty accessories, Karisma Kapoor's photos stormed the internet.

(Image courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

