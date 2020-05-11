Malaika Arora Or Karisma Kapoor | Who Wore Structured Gown Better?

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are always in the news. Be it their professional achievements or their uber-chic fashion outings, these BFFs make headlines with everything they do. The divas are known for their classy sartorial choices. Long back, the divas were snapped wearing a similarly structured gown. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

Malaika Arora

Back in the year 2018, Malaika Arora turned heads at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The Munni Badnam actor wore a party-perfect number. Her outfit was sharply detailed and enhanced by fine cuts. Her stunning outfit was designed by ace designer Amit Aggarwal and was dipped in a royal blue shade. Malaika’s ensemble resembled a sari which had a sculptural silhouette and metallic accents.

It was off-shouldered and consisted of a tight bodice which was meticulously elaborated with light purple-blue hue. There was an interplay of contrasts on her outfit. A portion of her outfit was plain-blue hued while the pallu was accentuated by intricate metallic threads. She notched up her ravishing avatar with diamond danglers from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery. She opted for a light and nude make-up, which went well with her outfit and her side-swept waves completed her fusion avatar.

Karisma Kapoor

Like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor is also a fashion inspiration for many divas out there. Popularly known as Lolo, Karisma Kapoor looked mesmerising in this blue outfit. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor was a ravishing vision in this structured saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. The winged drape was from his Lumen 2019 collection which featured pleated detailing and a thigh-high slit. The Raja Hindustani actor opted for earrings from Azotiique which added just the right element of bling to Karisma’s attire. With shimmery blue eyes, blushed cheeks and a nude pink pout, she opted for a knotted bun to add finishing touches to her look.

On the work front

On the work front, before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Malaika Arora was busy with the shoot of Sony TV's dance reality show titled 'India's Best Dancer'. The show was judged by Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The first episode of the reality show premiered on February 29, 2020, and later the shoot of the new episodes halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero which released in the year 2018. Her last film as a leading lady was in 2013, which was Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq.

