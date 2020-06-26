Salman Khan's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Sushmita Sen Or Karisma Kapoor?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared screen space with many acclaimed actors in the industry. The actor's career in movies kickstarted with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. The actor went on to star in many successful films thereafter, like Karan Arjun in 1989, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun in 1994 and so on.

However, Salman Khan’s chemistry with Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor has always been enjoyable for the audiences to watch. Here is everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s successful collaborations with Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman Khan’s movies with Sushmita Sen

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? was one of the most successful films of 2005. This Hindi romantic comedy was helmed by director David Dhawan. The film also featured Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles.

The film revolves around the relationships of a womanizing doctor played by Salman Khan. He ultimately gets ultimately stuck between two women, a patient who has suicidal tendencies, played by Katrina Kaif, and his nurse played by Sushmita Sen. The film has received a rating of 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb. This Salman Khan romantic flick’s box office collection was ₹5.5 crores, it was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2005.

2. Biwi No. 1

Biwi No. 1 is a 1999 comedy-drama film that stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film has an ensemble cast which includes, Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan have cameos in the film. Salman Khan plays the role of Prem, who is married to Karisma Kapoor, his loving but traditional wife.

One day Prem meets Rupali Walia, played by Sushmita Sen, who is a modern woman. Prem and Rupali are instantly attracted to each other and they start an affair. Biwi No. 1 became the 2nd highest-grossing film of 1999. As per the reports on a media portal, the film earned ₹ 49.8 crores in box office collections.

Salman Khan’s movies with Karisma Kapoor

Biwi No. 1:

Karisma Kapoor played the role of Pooja, a traditional and dedicated wife to Salman Khan’s character Prem in Biwi No.1. Pooja catches Prem red-handed with his mistress Rupali, played by Sushmita Sen. She confronts him to choose between them and he ends up choosing Rupali and moves in with her. Thus abandoning his wife, children, and mother. To make Prem realise his mistake and in order to win him back, she undergoes a makeover with the help of Pref’s friend Lakhan, played by Anil Kapoor. In the end, Prem and Rupali realise that their relationship lacked the depth of a bond and was purely physical and materialistic. He decided to go back to his wife Pooja.

2. Judwaa 1997

Judwaa was a Hindi language action comedy film. It stars Salman Khan in the lead alongside Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Anupam Kher. Karisma Kapoor plays the role of Male in the film, while Salman is seen in a double role, playing both the twin brothers Raja and Prem Malhotra.

Both twins are separated at birth, while Prem Malhotra grows up in the US amongst the rich, Raja is poor and becomes a thief to support himself and his friends. Prem Malhotra comes to India one day, to perform at a concert, as he is a superstar now. He is received by his father's friend played by Kader Khan, who wishes to marry his daughter to Prem.

But, he doesn’t know that his daughter Mala played by Karisma Kapoor is in love with Raja, the poorer twin. Judwaa has an IMDb rating of 6 out of 10. As per the reports on a media portal, the film earned a box office collection of ₹ 23.39 crore.

