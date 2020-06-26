Salman Khan Opposite Karisma Kapoor Or Urmila Matondkar: Which Onscreen Pair Was Liked?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The megastar has given several hits over the years and his streak still continues. Over the years, Salman Khan has had some interesting onscreen chemistry with the leading ladies in Bollywood. Hence is here is an overview of which onscreen pairing of Salman Khan managed to impress fans the most - with Karisma Kapoor or with Urmila Matondkar.

Salman Khan opposite Karisma Kapoor or Urmila Matondkar?

Urmila Matondkar

Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar have only worked in one film together. The movie Jaanam Samjha Karo released in 1999 and had lavish sets and amazing foreign locations. The storyline of Jaanam Samjha Karo was that of a rich boy falling in love with a poor girl. The film did not manage to do well at the box office and was met with mixed responses from fans.

However, fans at the time longed to see the pairing between Urmila Matondkar and Salman Khan. The film was directed by Andaleb Sultanpuri and produced by Bubby Kent. The movie had several catchy songs throughout its run, however, it did not manage to create a huge buzz.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most loved and sought after actors of the '90s and was soaring high on successful films at the time. She and Salman Khan have been an onscreen couple in many films and have delivered some of the biggest hits. Movies like Andaz Apna Apna, which has now earned a cult classic status saw the jovial and adorable relationship between Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The film Jeet released in 1996 also saw the pairing of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. The film was loved and the acting of Sunny Deol was something that impressed fans along with the acting of Salman and Karisma. Similarly, the pair has starred in several popular hits like Judwaa in 1997, Biwi No. 1 in 1999, Chal Mere Bhai in 2000, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge in 2000. The pair did become a popular one among fans as they loved watching Salman Khan and Karisma together on screen.

