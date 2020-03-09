Karisma Kapoor Talks About The Evolution Of Bollywood And The Era Of Neetu Kapoor & Babita

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on the screen. However, this time it is all about making an appearance in the digital world. The actor emerged as one of the popular celebrities of the 90s with movies like Coolie No.1 and Raja Hindustani. Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, the actor spoke about her journey and how the Bollywood industry has evolved over the years.

Karisma Kapoor talks about how the Kapoor ladies stopped working in Bollywood

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Karisma Kapoor talked about her journey. The actor talked about how she started really early in the industry and it was really fascinating for her to be a part of Bollywood as she spent most of her childhood on sets witnessing her family shoot for films.

When quizzed about the persistent fact in that era about the women of the Kapoor family not being allowed to be part of the industry, Karisma Kapoor replied that in that era, Babita and Neetu Kapoor stopped working because it was their choice to do so.

Then after, when she joined the industry it was her will to be a part of the films. She also said that her family supported her completely and then they were equally supportive towards Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the industry.

Furthermore, the actor talked about her first major breakthrough that is Dil to Pagal Hai. Karisma Kapoor called the movie a ‘revolutionary film’. Karisma further revealed that the lead role for Dil Toh Pagal Hai came to her after many actors rejected it as the makers were looking for someone who can dance.

Karisma Kapoor while talking about her journey said that she was quite passionate about her work and the movie in that era was all about passion and therefore the emotions were raw and real. While talking about Bollywood and film making in that era, she said that when songs were made in that era, there was no time for rehearsals.

The songs were shot in one or one and a half-day. Furthermore, when asked about sharing her views on the extreme conditions of working in that era in comparison to today’s luxurious times, the actor said that they used to work in harsh lights and reflectors.

She further added that in those times there were no vanity vans, they used to change in woods or seek help from local households to change their costumes. Talking about the evolution of the Bollywood industry, Karisma Kapoor said that from working in harsh lights and with fewer sources to coming with well-equipped sets and vanity, the Bollywood industry has evolved a lot in years.

