Karisma Kapoor Calls Aadar Jain And Tara Sutaria 'very Cute'

Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her much-awaited comeback. The actor will be seen in an upcoming web series, Mentalhood. In an interview with an esteemed publication, she revealed what she thinks about her cousin Aadar Jain's relationship with Tara Sutaria. It seems that Karisma has given a nod to the relationship as she said that she finds both of them 'very cute' together.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood's BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria often spotted at several events

The alleged couple is often spotted together at various occasions. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also reportedly were spotted at the screening of the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3.

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. While Aadar Jain went on to make his debut with the movie Qaidi Band. The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and also starred Ram Kapoor and Sachin Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Spills The Beans On Kissing Aamir Khan In 'Raja Hindustani'

Karisma Kapoor's new show is an ode to motherhood

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's recent web series, the show is produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. The show will also star Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, and Shilpa Shukla in the lead roles. The web series is all set to debut on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. Karisma Kapoor will be essaying the role of a mother who struggles to multi-task between raising her child and balancing all her other duties.

Mentalhood will also be depicting the story of six mothers who manage the expectations of society and while trying to raise their child in a reasonable environment. Karisma Kapoor will be playing the role of one of the six mothers. Recently, Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood co-star Shruti Sheth also shared a fun BTS video from the sets of the show. Check it out.

Also Read: 'Mentalhood' Star Karisma Kapoor Says She Likes Being Low-key

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.