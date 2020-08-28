Karisma Kapoor gives a refreshing start to weekend with a stunning picture, See Post

Recently, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning picture on Instagram which just shows her perfect mood to kick-start the weekends. In the picture, the actress looks gorgeous while posing with her drink along with a swimming pool behind which just shows how excited Karisma is to welcome the weekends. While captioning the post, she wrote that she has completely drenched herself in the weekend mood while staring at the rain with her drink and the lovely weather.

Karisma Kapoor documents her 'weekend mood'

Several fans of the actress were completely left awestruck after seeing the beautiful post. One of the users called it “beautiful” while the other wrote, “natural beauty”. A third user chimed in and commented that Karisma has got those looks that could kill anyone. A fourth user wrote that no matter what nobody can take the place in cinema which has been created by the Dil Toh Paagal Hai actress.

Karisma Kapoor is not only known for her great acting skills but is also noted as a social media sensation today. With millions of followers on the internet, the actor never fails to entertain them as she often posts interesting content. Earlier, the actress who is quite active on social media while documenting her mood swings shared an old picture with Aamir Khan. In the picture posted, Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing a red colour gown with full net sleeves and Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a black and white tuxedo, with a red bow on. Having posted this picture, Karisma Kapoor asked her fans to guess which movie is this still from. Her caption for the picture reads, “Guess the film #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon."

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with Mentalhood in March 2020. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the series also started Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, and Shruti Seth. Kapoor essays the character of Meira Sharma in the show. She is set to star next in S. Ramanathan's directorial venture Zamaanat: And Justice for All. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anupam Kher. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Kajol in the film.

(Image credit: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

