Karisma Kapoor Plays 'guessing Game' With Fans, Shares An Old Picture With Aamir Khan

Karisma Kapoor is not only known for her great acting skills but is also noted as a social media sensation today. With millions of followers on the internet, the actor never fails to entertain them as she often posts interesting content. Recently, Karisma Kapoor played a “guessing game” with her fans, and shared an old picture with Aamir Khan. Read on:

Also Read | 'Andaz' Or 'Rishtey': Which Anil Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Starrer Was Loved By Audience?

Karisma Kapoor’s “guessing game” with fans

Karisma Kapoor is a very active celebrity on social media. From sharing informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for fans. Recently, on August 14, 2020, Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a very old picture of her posing with co-star Aamir Khan.

In the picture posted, Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing a red colour gown with full net sleeves and Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a black and white tuxedo, with a red bow on. Having posted this picture, Karisma Kapoor asked her fans to guess which movie is this still from. Her caption for the picture reads, “Guess the film â¤ï¸ #flashbackfriday #guessinggameonðŸ”›”.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: When Bebo Took Fashion Cues From Sister Lolo; See Photos

Just as Karisma Kapoor shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no time. The post gained over 2,000 likes in just a few minutes and fans spammed the post with comments, guessing the name of the movie. Most of the fans guessed the name of the movie as Raja Hindustani.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Shares 'regular Rainy Afternoon' Picture; Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Raja Hindustani is a Dharmesh Darshan-directorial. The movie is co-written by Dharmesh Darshan and Robin Bhatt and stars Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the movie is inspired by Jab Jab Phool Kile (1965).

The audience loved watching Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan together in the movie and their on-screen chemistry was praised a lot by fans and critics. The movie, which was made on a budget of â‚¹57.5 million, went on to become a huge commercial success and reportedly earned â‚¹763.4 million, worldwide, also becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Are The Ultimate “sister Squad”; See Latest Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.