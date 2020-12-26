Karisma Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Christmas Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor And Family

Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of Christmas 2020 celebrations in the Kapoor family. In the group picture, Kapoor family members can be seen posing together. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur while Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. Armaan Jain, Anisa Malhotra, Aadar Jai, Tara Sutaria can also be spotted in the picture.

Kapoor's Christmas party

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is also seen posing with his brother Rajiv Kapoor and sister Ritu Nanda. Karisma Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, “Christmas, grateful the family could be together. Missed a few”. (sic) All of them were seen donning Christmas caps for the occasion.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a bunch of selfies. She posed alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anissa Malhotra for adorable pictures. She shared the pictures by calling it 'Christmas Cheer'. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful green kurta. Take a look at Kapoor's Christmas party pictures.

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her daughter with Randhir Kapoor, calling her Nana's girl. She was also seen posing for a group picture with Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Take a look at her pictures.

Karisma Kapoor's Christmas eve with Pataudi family

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor also celebrated her Christmas Eve with Pataudi family. She was spotted enjoying her Christmas 2020 eve with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Christmas eve, always special". Take a look.

Talking about the outfits, Karisma Kapoor opted for a plain black blouse paired with a printed skirt while Anissa and Tara Sutaria wore maxi dresses for the occasion. Alia Bhatt kept it casual and donned a 'Santa Claus' cap for the Christmas celebrations. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the pictures, and, several users also pointed out that Ranbir and Alia looked great together. The comment section was filled with praises for the couple and the way they posed with each other. Take a look at fan reactions.

