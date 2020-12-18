Karisma Kapoor Posts Throwback Photo, Asks Fans To Guess Name Of The Song

The year 2020 has been tough for all of us and everyone is eager to walk out of this year and welcome 2021. Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a photo from one of her old movies. The actor used this picture, to sum up how walking out of the year 2020 feels like. She also laid out some trivia and asked fans to guess what song that picture belongs to. See all the details here.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Shares Blast From The Past; Can You Guess The Film?

All about Karisma Kapoor's walking out of 2020 post

Karisma Kapoor is fairly active on Instagram and loves engaging with her fans. The actor keeps sharing throwback pictures and leaves the fans guessing what movie or song the pictures belong to. The actor has once again sent her fans into a frenzy. In the picture, she is wearing a blue mini skirt with a checkered crop top of various shades of blue. Karisma Kapoor has a denim jacket in her hand and is wearing a denim cap with blue sunglasses to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Misses 'learnings From Dadaji' As She Shares Rare Photo Of Raj Kapoor

How netizens reacted to this post?

This photo belongs from one of her movies from the early 2000s. Karisma Kapoor's movies have always had some stunning fashion choices which are very much relevant even in today's era. The actor took to her caption and perfectly summed up the emotion of this photo by quoting, "Walking out of 2020 like ðŸ‘‹ðŸ¼ðŸ‘‹ðŸ¼ðŸ‘‹ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼". Karishma then added #flashbackfriday and #guessinggame. She asked her fans to guess what song this picture is from. Can you guess what song this photo features in? Keep reading to know the answer. See the post here.

After Karisma Kapoor posted this picture, Bhavana Pandey and Vikram Phadnis left comments appreciating the photo. Vikram Phadnis asked her who was the designer for the outfit and called it amazing. Karisma Kapoor's Instagram saw a lot of guesses for the question asked by the actor, most fans pointed out the movie correctly but couldn't get the name of the song right. Some fans thought that this was from the song Chamiya from the movie Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, but it really is from Dheere Dheere Chalna. See the comments and the song here below.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Says 'not Used To Early Morning Shoots' As She Resumes Work; See Pic

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture With Her Girl Gang; Says 'till We All Meet Again'

IMAGE CREDITS: @therealkarismakapoor IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.