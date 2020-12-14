Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Head To Goa For A Vacation

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. On December 14, 2020, the paparazzi posted pictures and videos of the celebs at Mumbai airport, showing the two wearing masks and coming out of their commute to walk into the terminal. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos caught a lot of attention from fans and followers over social media, who complimented them on their outfits and the safety measures being taken amidst the pandemic scenario. Here is a picture captured and posted by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah.

Snapshots of Celebs at Mumbai Airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos hit social media like a sensation as soon as Yogen Shah posted on his official Instagram handle. The media professional also shared videos of the two in action as they walked inwards to the terminals. Here are some more posts from Yogen where he captured the masked couple.

Additionally, fashion photographer Viral Bhayani also took notice of the couple on the airport and posted an IGTV video of the two, walking towards the entry gate. Alia is clad in an olive and grey dress with a mask that matches her outfit. On the contrary, Ranbir is wearing a blue checkered shirt with a half jacket on his torso, and blue denim jeans.

Alia is wearing off-white sneakers, and Ranbir has ochre yellow shoes on. Alia's hair is tied in a ponytail, while Ranbir is wearing a cap on his head. Both of them are wearing dark shaded glasses to compliment the overall look. They got a lot of compliments on their outfit from the fans and followers. Here is the IGTV video shared by Viral Bhayani.

Ranbir and Alia's IGTV Video

Fans are not just adding encouraging and appreciative comments to these posts, but also taking screenshots from them and reposting them to show their love for the actors. The actors are being appreciated for following the safety protocols at all times and keeping up with the specified code of conduct at the airport. Fans also expressed acknowledgement towards how the couple kept their private issues between them and behaved ethically and normally at the airport.

