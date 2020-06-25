Did You Know Karisma Kapoor Had Almost Signed Sangharsh But Did Not Do It For THIS Reason

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most loved actors as she has given fans some of the biggest blockbusters over the years. She is known for taking up challenging roles and delivering good performances. Known for movies like Coolie No. 1. , Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, to name a few, Karisma Kapoor was also supposed to be part of the crime thriller film Sangharsh; however, the actor opted out of it and here is the reason behind it.

Karisma Kapoor had almost signed 'Sangharsh' but did not do it

Karisma Kapoor at the time was a rising actor and was being offered several projects. During the same time, the thriller genre in Bollywood was also on the rise and hence many directors were trying to get the best out of it by exploring the genre further. In an interview with a news portal, Tanuja Chandra spoke about why Karisma Kapoor chose to not be part of the film. According to a news portal, there were rumours that Karisma Kapoor had requested a huge amount for playing the role. However, director Tanuja Chandra silenced these rumours saying that the money was not the main reason for Karisma Kapoor walking out. According to a news portal, Tanuja Chandra mentioned that Karisma Kapoor at the time had some reservations with the other cast members. Hence that was the main reason that Karisma Kapoor walked out of the film and chose not to be a part of it. Tanuja, however, maintained the fact that both the actor and the director parted on good terms.

Hence her role of the lead eventually went to Preity Zinta who was loved and praised in the film. Other than Karisma Kapoor, director Tanuja Chandra also thought of casting Kajol for the role, according to a news portal. The director was impressed with her work in earlier films and thought she would fit the role well enough. However, Kajol at the time had a bunch of films and therefore couldn’t commit to Sangharsh due to lack of time and hence the director ruled out Kajol from the cast, according to a news portal. It was after this that the director saw Preity Zinta’s performance in Dil Se and loved it very much. After that, the director went ahead and cast Preity for the role in Sangharsh, according to a news portal.

