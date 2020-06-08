Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Karisma Kapoor: Whose Chemistry Is Better?

Salman Khan is known to have collaborated with some of the most popular filmmakers, producers, and actors in Bollywood. He has worked with several female leading actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor and their films with Salman Khan have been widely popular. Read on to know about Salman Khan's work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made their first appearance as an on-screen couple in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali got released in the year 1999. The romantic-drama features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles and it also features Ajay Devgn. The features Salman Khan essaying the role of Prem and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portraying the character of Nandini.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received positive responses from the audience and was nominated for a whopping 16 awards including Filmfare Awards. Not only that, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also bagged awards for their performances in the movie. The flick managed to earn a net gross of ₹ 24,76,00,000 at the box office. Critics also loved the cinematography, the costumes sported by the actors, and the soundtrack. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan appeared in two other Bollywood movies, titled Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. Salman Khan made a special appearance in Dhaaai Akshar Prem Ke and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a cameo appearance in Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have churned out several movies throughout their acting career. Some of their most memorable movies together as an on-screen couple include Andaz Apna Apna, Jeet, Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Chal Mere Bhai, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most popular films featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor and the duo was praised for their on-screen chemistry. In the movie Jeet, the two were widely praised for their onscreen chemistry.

On the other hand, Biwi No 1 was a commercial success that managed to earn a net gross of ₹ 25,58,00,000. Andaz Apna Apna earned a net gross of ₹ 5,29,50,000 while Judwaa earned ₹ 13,14,00,000. Other memorable films like Jeet, Chal Mere Bhai, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge managed to bag a net gross of ₹ 16,13,00,000; ₹ 11,65,00,000 and ₹ 18,85,00,000, respectively.

