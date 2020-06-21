Rani Mukerji Or Karisma Kapoor: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has worked with many female superstars in a career spanning over three decades. Be it Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, or Katrina Kaif, his on-screen chemistry with female leads always garnered him great reviews. However, it is an interesting fact that among all his leading ladies, the Kick actor has done some iconic blockbuster films with Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Salman has done numerous films with both Rani and Karisma. Salman fans have always loved his on-screen chemistry with both the divas. Take a look at some factual information to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on screen, according to fans.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have done many films together. They were a hit 90s pair and are still remembered as one of the iconic pairs of all times. One of their most memorable films was Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. The film was helmed by K. Muralimohana Rao and produced by Narendra Bajaj. The 2000 flick featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The rom-com flick had Salman Khan essaying the role of Prem and Rani Mukerji playing the character of Priya Sharma.

The film received praise from critics and the audience. Apart from that, the film reportedly earned a net gross of ₹6,69,50,000 at the box office. The leading pair’s on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by their fans. Some of the other memorabble films of Salman and Rani are Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have churned out several movies throughout their acting career in Bollywood. Some of their most memorable films together include Andaz Apna Apna, Jeet, Chal Mere Bhai, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Andaz Apna Apna is still considered as one of the most popular films featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The duo was praised for their on-screen chemistry. In the flick Jeet, the two were widely praised for their on-screen performance.

Apart from this Salman and Karisma’s Judwaa and Biwi No.1 also performed well at the box-office. In Judwaa, Salman played a double role and was paired opposite Karisma Kapoor. The hit film which was directed by David Dhawan film minted over Rs.23 crores at the box-office, and it was made on a budget of just Rs 6.5 crores. On the other hand, Biwi No.1 was a family drama which made around Rs 49 crores at the Box Office, and it was made on a budget of mere Rs12 crores.

