Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About Her 1994 'Sexy Sexy' Song Controversy

Karisma Kapoor was reportedly the first female actor to come out of the Kapoor house and join her career as an actor in the Hindi film industry. She broke a decades-long family-imposed ban on the Kapoor women acting and made her debut in the industry in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi. She rose to fame from doing several films. But her 1994 film Khuddar brought a bad turn in her career with the song Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole. This song raised many questions and also raised many people’s eyebrows. Two decades after the release of the song, Karisma Kapoor opened up about the controversy and had this to say about the song and the film.

Karisma Kapoor on 1994 'Sexy Sexy' song controversy

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Karisma revealed that the lyrics of the song had created a lot of controversies when it was released. She added that it was a huge deal back then but today it is a normal thing. Karisma also expressed that the writer of the song had to change the lyrics from Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole to Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole.

Karisma Kapoor expressed that the word 'sexy' is used everywhere possible. She also added that the actors these days are wearing small skirts and bikini tops are normal. But back when her song came out, questions like 'what type of song is this' was raised by fans event though she was fairly covered up in the video of the song.

Karisma Kapoor also added that she was a good dancer and she had hoped to master the difficult moves for the song. She then added that her attempt to overshadow the lyrics with her dance backfired as people only focused on the lyrics. She added that she had bruised her knees and elbows for the dance in hopes of getting appreciation from the audience for her performance. Karisma also added that people appreciated her for the performance but a lot of viewers also raised questions about the contents of the lyrics.

